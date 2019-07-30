Wyoming’s Big Show Daily Schedule: Tuesday, July 30

See what’s happening today at Wyoming’s Big Show at the Sweetwater Events Complex!
Open & 4-H/FFA Poultry & Rabbit Check In
July 30, 2019 | 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Small Hall
4-H/FFA Sheep & Goat Weigh In
July 30, 2019 | 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM
Scales – Indoor Arena
4-H/FFA Horse Speed Events
July 30, 2019 | 9:00 AM
Indoor Arena
Barrel Racing, Pole Bending, Flag Race, Breakaway Roping, Team Roping, Goat Tying
4-H/FFA Steer Weigh In
July 30, 2019 | 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Scales – Indoor Arena
Main Gates Open
July 30, 2019 | 2:00 PM
Fair Animal Specialties Petting Zoo
July 30, 2019 | 2:00 PM – 9:00 PM
East Tent
Sure to be one the most memorable and talked-about attractions at the fair.
Giant Games
July 30, 2019 | 2:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Tents
Jenga and Yahtzee are family favorites and our giant versions are even more fun.
Lanky the Clown
July 30, 2019 | 2:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Strolling Grounds
Lanky, and his partners Smile Inspector and Sheriff Shorty, will be clowning around on the midway as well as hosting some of the family fun contests.
Bugology
July 30, 2019 | 2:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Exhibit Hall
Bringing wildlife education to life on a scale never seen before. Come see the immersive, interactive walkthrough exhibits that step you right into Bugology 1-0-Fun.
Animal Cracker Conspiracy
July 30, 2019 | 2:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Strolling Grounds
These stilt characters leave beautiful and joyful impressions in the minds of their audience.
Bubble Tower
July 30, 2019 | 2:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Breezeway
Come chase the bubbles and enjoy the fun as the bubbles float across our breezeway!
Chicken Rider
July 30, 2019 | 2:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Strolling Grounds
Duck Races
July 30, 2019 | 2:00 PM
Grass Area
You can’t watch ducks race without smiling. Learn interesting facts about Mallard ducks throughout the show. Sixteen volunteers are chosen during each show to release the ducks in the race track. Prizes are given to the winners of each race.
Sweeny Family Band
July 30, 2019 | 2:30 PM
West Tent
Take a little Hee Haw, add a couple of pinches of The Grand Ole Opry, sprinkle in a little Andy Griffith, simmer over down home humor, serve with a little “shine”…..and soon you’ll have a banquet of fun!
Mountain Bike Stunt Show
July 30, 2019 | 3:00 PM
Grass Area
As a young boy, Robbie had what might be called an obsession with biking. Through practice and determination, Robbie has become one of the top trials riders on the continent. The show features a multitude of stunts performed on a mountain bike.
Bugology Show
July 30, 2019 | 3:00 PM
Exhibit Hall
Pacific Animal Productions is renowned for its ability to bring wildlife education to life on a scale never seen before.
Comedy Wild West Gunfight
July 30, 2019 | 3:30 PM
West Tent
The Wild West Goes Whack-o! when Sheriff Hoppalong Casually and Deputy Leon Jones strap on Big Iron and face off against dimwit desperado Bad Bob and his bumbling baby brother Bubba Bob.
Duck Races
July 30, 2019 | 4:00 PM
Grass Area
Marty Davis
July 30, 2019 | 4:00 PM
Exhibit Hall
Marty will take you on a nostalgic trip through time… back to when the good guys wore white hats, kissed their ponies instead of the girls, headed the bad guys off at the pass and always caught’em in the end!
Open Horse Costume Class
July 30, 2019 | 5:00 PM
Indoor Arena
Sweeny Family Band
July 30, 2019 | 5:00 PM
West Tent
Open Horse Speed Events
July 30, 2019 | 5:30 PM
Indoor Arena
Barrel Race, Pole Bending, Flag Race
Big Show Dance Club
July 30, 2019 | 5:30 PM
Pepsi Tent
Big screens, a laser show and music to keep you on your feet plan on late nights!
Duck Races
July 30, 2019 | 5:30 PM
Grass Area
Bugology Show
July 30, 2019 | 5:30 PM
Exhibit Hall
Brown’s Amusement Carnival
July 30, 2019 | 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Carnival
One of the best carnivals in the nation.
Comedy Wild West Gunfight
July 30, 2019 | 6:00 PM
West Tent
Marty Davis
July 30, 2019 | 6:30 PM
Exhibit Hall
Mountain Bike Stunt Show
July 30, 2019 | 6:30 PM
Grass Area
Sweeny Family Band
July 30, 2019 | 7:00 PM
West Tent
Duck Races
July 30, 2019 | 7:15 PM
Grass Area
Bugology Show
July 30, 2019 | 7:30 PM
Exhibit Hall
Comedy Wild West Gunfight
July 30, 2019 | 7:45 PM
West Tent
Mountain Bike Stunt Show
July 30, 2019 | 8:15 PM
Grass Area
Marty Davis
July 30, 2019 | 8:30 PM
Exhibit Hall
Trace Adkins Concert
July 30, 2019 | 8:30 PM
Concert Area
Big Show Dance Club
July 30, 2019 | 10:00 PM
Pepsi Tent
