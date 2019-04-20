YAHSC Easter Eggs-Travaganza Continues Today

(April 20, 2019) – The Rock Springs Young at Heart Community Center Easter Carnival continues today.

Advertisement

The carnival will include craft stations, games, and prizes. The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance for some fun photo opportunities!

Stick around for an amazing bake sale including holiday desserts and a fabulous cookie exchange.

A pancake breakfast will be offered Saturday morning until 12:00 PM. Tickets for the pancake breakfast for adults is $6, and children and seniors pay $4.

The event continues Saturday, April 20 from 9:00 AM-2:00 PM. For any questions please contact Sam at (307)352-6737.

Advertisement