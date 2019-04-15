YAHSC Easter Eggs-Travaganza

(April 15, 2019) – The Rock Springs Young at Heart Community Center is excited to host a free Easter Carnival for the community this Friday and Saturday.

The carnival will include craft stations, games, and prizes. The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance for some fun photo opportunities!

Stick around for an amazing bake sale including holiday desserts and a fabulous cookie exchange.

A pancake breakfast will be offered Saturday morning until 12:00 PM. Tickets for the pancake breakfast for adults is $6, and children and seniors pay $4.

The event will take place Friday, April 19 from 1:00 PM-4:00 PM and Saturday, April 20 from 9:00 AM-2:00 PM. For any questions please contact Sam at (307)352-6737.

