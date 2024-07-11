Young at Heart Community Center launches 50/50 raffle

Young at Heart Senior and Community Center – Wyo4News Photo

July 11, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Young at Heart Community Center is excited to announce its 50/50 community raffle, running through July and August to support much-needed upgrades, including a new salad bar for the dining room. The drawing will be held on August 30, with a Facebook Live event planned on their Facebook page. Should all raffle balls be sold before the scheduled date, an early drawing will take place.

Participants must be 18 or older to enter. Each raffle ball costs $50, with numbers ranging from 1 to 200. The first-place prize is $2,500, second place is $1,500, and third place is $1,000. The remaining funds, totaling $5,000, will be used for the center’s upgrades.

As of now, eight balls have been sold. Interested individuals can purchase a ball and choose their number at the center or by contacting Lyndee Tipton at 307-352-3737.

“We’re absolutely thrilled about the 50/50 raffle this year,” said Tipton, Activities Coordinator. “The support from our community means the world to us. The funds raised will go a long way in making essential upgrades to our center, ensuring we can continue to provide top-notch facilities for everyone. We can’t wait to see everyone come together for a great cause!”