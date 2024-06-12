Young at Heart Father’s Day lunch and raffle

June 11, 2024 – Wyo4News

Young at Heart Community Center in Rock Springs is gearing up to celebrate Father’s Day with a special lunch and raffle event this Thursday, June 13, 2024, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Father’s Day lunch will feature BBQ Chicken, baked potato, baked beans, melon cup, and pie with ice cream, promising a hearty and delicious meal for all attendees.

Additionally, patrons will have the chance to win one of two special gift baskets perfect for Father’s Day. The first basket is tailored for fishing enthusiasts, equipped with everything needed for a great day on the water. The second basket is a shower basket filled with essentials for the perfect shower or bath. Both baskets were generously donated by patrons. Raffle tickets are available for purchase at the front desk, priced at $1 per ticket or $5 for six tickets.

All proceeds from the event and raffle will directly support the operation of the center and fund future senior activities and patron events.

Lyndee Tipton, Facilities Secretary/Activities Coordinator, emphasized the significance of the Father’s Day celebration, stating, “This lunch is where we celebrate the incredible dads in our community. It’s a wonderful opportunity to share a meal, make new friends, and support our seniors. Don’t miss out on our raffle, too. We encourage the community to come together and make this Father’s Day truly memorable.”