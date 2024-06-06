Young at Heart hosts community pajama breakfast

June 6, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Young at Heart Community Center invites the public to its monthly breakfast this Friday, June 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event encourages attendees to wear their favorite pajamas for a fun and casual dining experience.

The breakfast menu includes a breakfast burrito, hash browns, fresh fruit, V-8 juice, and coffee cake. While the meal is provided by donation, suggested contributions are $5 for attendees aged 60 and over, $12 for those aged 59 and under, and $10 for children under 12. To-go orders are also available and can be arranged by contacting the center directly.

Proceeds from the breakfast will support the center’s operations, including senior activities and other events for patrons. This monthly breakfast typically occurs on the first Friday of each month. However, next month’s event will take place on July 3, due to the center being closed on July 4 and 5 for the Independence Day holiday.

“We always encourage the community to be involved with our monthly breakfasts,” said Lyndee Tipton, Facilities Secretary and Activities Coordinator. “Not only do patrons enjoy the camaraderie, but the donations from these meals significantly benefit the center.”

The event regularly draws both Deer Trail patrons and community members, providing an opportunity to show support while enjoying a hearty meal.

For more information or to place an order, please contact the Young at Heart Community Center at 307-352-6737.