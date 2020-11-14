10th Annual Home and Holiday Show — November 14 & 15, 2020

10th Annual Home and Holiday Show: Last day is Sunday, November 15

Don’t miss the 10th Annual Home and Holiday Show, happening now! The event lasts from 10am-6pm today, and from 10am-3pm tomorrow. First 100 through the door each day will receive a Goody Bag!

Check out Southwest Wyoming’s largest Home and Holiday Show. There’s plenty of time to shop for gifts! There’s kitchenware, home décor, soaps and beauty products, dirt bikes, optics, apparel, ornaments, art and photography, jewelry, books, furniture your favorite holiday baked goods and so much more.

Bring non-perishable food items to help our community and have a chance to WIN $1000 cash ($500 on Saturday and $500 on Sunday). The more you donate, the more chances to WIN!

Visit vendors 307 Clothing Co., Rocky Mountain Power Sports, Bookcliff Sales, Whisky Goats, Reynolds Jewelers, Knights Metal Art, Osprey Optics, Wyoming Raised Apparel, Wyo TV, The Bread Lady, Joy’s Siding, the Rock Academy, Barto Antler Knives, Chalk Couture, Chestnut Lighting, Color Street, Completely Nuts, Cowboy Curbing, Edies Art Creations, Finish Line, Fancy Fusion Glass, Line Wholesale – just to name a few. Go to www.wyominghomeshow.com to see the whole list.

Kiarra Zampedri Photography is taking FREE photos with Santa, and she has sessions with a mini-holiday set for a small fee. Children 0-12 can register to win a $225 Walmart gift card (1 lucky boy and 1 lucky girl will WIN). Santa is giving away goodie bags, too, so make sure to stop and see him!

Admission is FREE to the public.

Check out the 10th Annual Home and Holiday Show at the Sweetwater County Events Complex before it’s too late! Visit www.wyominghomeshow.com or the Wyoming Home and Holiday Show page on Facebook for more information and our social distancing guidelines.

See you there!