2021 RUN WITH THE BADGES: Help Spread Awareness for Sexual Assault & Domestic Violence

Nationally, 24 people per minute are victims of rape, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner in the United States. The YWCA is inviting you to support victims and help spread community awareness for sexual assault and domestic violence at the Run With The Badges event on Saturday, April 24th at Expedition Island in Green River.

Race day registration will begin at 8:00 A.M. Run the 5K for $30, the 10K for $35, and there’s a walking route that costs a donation. The race is at 9:00 A.M. and starts and ends at Expedition Island.

To register online, go to: http://runsignup.com/Race/WY/GreenRiver/RunWiththeBadges.

Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged at the start of the race and may be removed once socially distanced from others. There will also be no medals or official time keeping this year.

Run With The Badges Partners include the Green River Police Department, GRPD SWAT, Rock Springs Police Department, the Police Protective Association, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol Association, and Sweetwater Fire District #1.

Join the YWCA of Sweetwater County and members of the above organizations for the 2021 Run With The Badges. Please call (307) 382-3124 for more information, or visit www.ywcasweetwater.org or the YWCA of Sweetwater County Facebook page.

