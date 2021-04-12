The 25th Annual Spring Home and Garden Show

It’s been a long year, and spring is finally here – which means the 25th Annual Spring Home and Garden show makes its return to the Sweetwater County Events Complex on April 16, 17 and 18. This event is FREE to the public.

Doors will be open on Friday, April 16 from 3 P.M. to 9:00 P.M., Saturday, April 17 from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M., and Sunday, April 18 from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. Visit contractors for home improvements or your home building project. Cowboy Curbing and Landscaping will have a new display featuring an outside kitchen, outdoor playground, turf, curbing and more. Sugar Mama’s Bites and Brews will be providing concessions for the show.

Some of this year’s vendors include Apex Consulting and Contracting, Champion Services, Whiskey Goats, Ridgeview Seamless Gutters, Reflections in Metal, Budget Blinds of Southwest Wyoming, PolyPRO, Red Desert Magnetic Jewelry, Renewal by Andersen and more. So many vendors with a lot to see – all in one location.

The 25th Annual Home Show is Caring, Sharing, and Spring Shopping! You’ll find everything from landscaping and home improvements, hot tubs, windows and doors, home décor, jewelry, apparel and more – even gifts for Mother’s and Father’s Day. You could win fun outdoor garden items and help neighbors and businesses in our community.

The Wyoming Home Show has brought the biggest spring home show to southwest Wyoming for over 25 years. For more information, visit www.wyominghomeshow.com, and follow on Facebook here. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday – April 16, 17, and 18 at the Sweetwater County Events Complex in Rock Springs. See you there!

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)