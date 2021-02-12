25th Annual Wellness Challenge: Get fit for life – even during COVID-19!

Western Wyoming Community College’s Exercise Science students will host the 25th Annual Wellness Challenge from February 25 through April 30, with additional precautions to mitigate the risk of COVID-19.

This year’s 10-week fitness program is designed to help community members achieve their fitness and wellness goals – hopefully, for life. Participants of the Wellness Challenge can attend free workout nights hosted by the Exercise Science students, every Tuesday from 5:30-7:30 PM in Western’s Fitness Center. Workout rooms are subject to COVID-19 capacity regulations and will be allowed to participate on a first-come-first-serve basis and signups.

For those interested in participating in “Walk with a Doc” again this year, there will be a sign-up table during pre-testing.

Community members can participate as an individual or a family. The Challenge is open to anyone ages six and older. Children ages 6-14 can participate in fitness classes during the free workout nights under the supervision of their parent/guardian. Children 14 and older will be allowed to use the equipment in the Fitness Center under parent/guardian supervision.

Pre-testing will take place by appointment only due to COVID-19 precautions. Visit the Wellness Challenge website page to sign up.

February 25 from 5-7 PM

February 26 from 5-7 PM

February 27 from 10 AM-1 PM

Post-testing will take place by appointment only due to COVID-19 precautions. Visit the Wellness Challenge website page to sign up:

April 29 from 5-7 PM

April 30 from 5-7 PM

“The Wellness Challenge is an opportunity to start or revive your exercise program and improve your health at your own pace with the help of Exercise Science students excited to practice what they are learning and share their knowledge,” stated Kristine Clark, Professor of Exercise Science and Nutrition at Western.

Participants are asked to come prepared with a physician’s release for physical activity if they have any cardio, pulmonary, metabolic, or joint issues. Pretesting cannot begin until this is provided.

Prizes at pre-testing, post-testing, and throughout the Challenge are provided by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Western Wyoming Community College, and Wyoming Cancer Resource Services.

This event is sponsored by Western Wyoming Community College, Western’s Exercise Science Program, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, The Wyoming Department of Health, and Wyoming Cancer Resource Services.

The registration fee is $5 for each individual (whether participating on their own or with a group). The fee for a Family is $15 ($5 for each parent and $5 for their children). The fee is collected at the time of registration at the beginning of the Challenge.

For more information on the Wellness Challenge, visit www.westernwyoming.edu/wellnesschallenge

Or email [email protected]

