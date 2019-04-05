5 Questions With: Noah Galloway

In today’s edition of 5 Questions With…Wyo4News talks with Noah Galloway. Galloway will be the keynote speaker at the Sand Puppy Baseball Bash in Rock Springs tomorrow, April 6th.

A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Sergeant Noah Galloway was assigned to the 1st of the 502nd Infantry of the 101st Airborne Division out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Just three months in to his second tour of duty, he experienced a life changing injury. On December 19, 2005, Galloway lost his left arm above the elbow and left leg above the knee in an Improvised Explosive Device attack. He was transported to Germany to receive medical treatment, remaining unconscious for five days. Galloway woke up late in the evening on Christmas Eve to learn he lost two of his limbs and sustained severe injuries to his right leg and his jaw. Galloway was then transferred to Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, DC.

After a long stint in recovery and rehabilitation, Galloway did what many disabled veterans do. He became withdrawn, out of shape and depressed. The former fitness fanatic and hyper competitive athlete was now drinking, smoking and sleeping his days away. But late one night, Galloway took a long look in the mirror and realized there was more to him than the injuries. And he set a goal to get back in shape, be healthier and inspire others.

Now a fitness expert and motivational speaker, Galloway doesn’t take excuses from his clients, fans and followers – and finds ways to get things done. He continues to compete, participating in adventure races around the country, such as Tough Mudder, Spartan events, fitness competitions plus numerous 5Ks, 10Ks and marathons.

A sought after public speaker, Galloway travels the country sharing his story, encouraging and motivating others to offer no excuses. From elementary school assemblies to veterans’ organizations to corporate sales meetings, Galloway’s enthusiasm for life and his passion for helping others brings a unique perspective to gatherings.

Most recently, Galloway lead his team to victory on FOX’s new hit series American Grit, where teams were tested with various military challenges. He also took third place in Season 20 of ABC’s hit series, Dancing With The Stars. Following his appearance on the November cover of Men’s Health Magazine, he was named the publication’s 2014 “Ultimate Guy.” Adding to the list, Galloway released his first book a memoir; Living with No Excuses the Remarkable Rebirth of an American Soldier. The book sheds light on his upbringing in rural Alabama, his military experience, and the personal battles he faced to overcome losing two limbs during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Like many of Noah’s initiatives, this book is both entertaining and inspirational. He’s also been a guest on numerous national talk shows including Ellen and The Today Show.

A firm believer in giving back to those around him in need, Galloway recently created the No Excuses Charitable Fund, which raises money and awareness for organizations that mean the most to him, including Operation Enduring Warrior and No Barriers USA.

When did you decide you wanted to share your story to try and help other people?

When I first started speaking and sharing my story it was more or less to help myself get through what I was experiencing. However, as I was motivating and helping others through my stories, it made me realize the healing process was taking place for myself.

Do you feel this has made you a stronger person after facing this adversity?

Without a doubt, I don’t let things bother me as they did in the past and I feel more secure as a person because of the obstacles I have faced.

Did you expect to participate in many different things like American Grit, Dancing with The Stars, and being on the cover of Men’s Health Magazine?

Actually I always joked I would be on the cover of Men’s Health Magazine. When it happened it was like icing on the cake – being on the cover of Men’s Health Magazine; however, never would I have realized that it would have lead to being on 2 TV Shows.

What made you want to release your first book a memoir, “Living with No Excuses: The Remarkable Rebirth of an American Soldier”?

I wanted to share my story. I felt opening up and sharing with others, even though it was very hard and difficult for me at first might be a way to reach at least one person going through depression to help them.

Lastly, you will be participating in the Sand Puppy Baseball Bash on Saturday, April 6th. What made you want to be a part of this event?

I love doing things for veterans and one of my passions is working with youths and sports. The American Legion sponsors these kids and I am honored to be a part of it in some way.

For more information about Galloway click here.