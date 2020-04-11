5 Questions With: URA Manager Chad Banks

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 11, 2020) – In today’s edition of 5 Questions With…Wyo4News talks with URA Manager, Chad Banks. The Mission of the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is to foster the economic and social vitality of Downtown Rock Springs, while accentuating its unique heritage. In addition, their mission is to foster the preservation of the historic character and cultural heritage of Rock Springs.

The URA was established in 2005 by the City of Rock Springs in order to revitalize, redevelop and conserve the slum and blighted areas of the Urban Renewal District. The Urban Renewal District encompasses the downtown central business district and the east entrance to the City of Rock Springs.

The URA is considered a department within the city and headed by a director who also facilitates the Rock Springs Main Street program with the assistance of additional city staff. The agency depends on countless volunteer hours of service on four standing committees: Promotions, Design, Economic Restructuring and Organization.

Wyo4News talked with Banks and discussed to see how the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has affected the URA and what they are doing to combat the situation.

How has the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic affected Downtown Rock Springs?

We’ve obviously seen many shifts to the way business is conducted Downtown, particularly in the retail, service and food sectors. Restaurants and bars are closed to walk in traffic but have adapted by offering curbside and delivery services. Some retailers have adjusted their hours and are doing more phone and online orders. The services (tattoo shops, salons and massage) are closed. A few of them have been able to offer some limited items or services but they may be the most impacted. We are seeing a surge in the desire from the community to support small businesses so that’s been a light. The merchants are also optimistic and just want to get back to work.

What changes have you had to make with future events and projects for the URA?

We cancelled events planned the second half of March and all of April. We’re also looking further down the road. The Taco Fest will be postponed or cancelled for 2020 and we’re evaluating other events for the summer – how will those events look and what will we do with them. It’s a moving target right now so we’re playing everything by ear.

How has the Broadway Theater been affected after shutting down?

We did have to cancel quite a few Broadway Theater performances as well as the remainder of our season which would’ve ended in May. However we utilized the down time to do some deep cleaning and sanitizing of the theater as well as paint touch ups, etc.

What plans do you have in place or are preparing when the restrictions are lifted, and life can normalize?

We’re taking it one day at a time right now. Once restrictions are lifted we anticipate things slowly returning to normal. However, we’re working on some long range plans now to assist business owners. We were also selected for a National Main Street Facade Improvement Grant, so we’re starting work on those applications now. We hope to have 5-7 building owners interested in the project. We’ll also be evaluating events and Broadway Theater operations moving forward to ensure that safe and healthy behaviors continue.

What are your hopes for the future with the URA after this pandemic passes?

We see the trend for supporting small businesses growing even more and that will positively impact Downtown merchants. We want to nurture that support and continue to grow it.