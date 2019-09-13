American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 To Host Picnic & Cake Walk

American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 would like to invite the community to their picnic and cakewalk tomorrow, September 14, at their OLD location, 543 Broadway in Rock Springs, WY.

The picnic will begin at noon and run through the afternoon.

Members will bring yummy side dishes, and attendees are encouraged to bring a tasty treat for the cakewalk.

Freshly grilled burgers and hotdogs will be available to enjoy along with chips, keg beer, and other refreshments.

The picnic will host kids’ games, a cornhole tournament, and a horseshoe tournament ($5 entry fee for both tournaments).

This is a family-friendly event, and all members, friends, and guests of the Legion are encouraged to attend and enjoy the day.

