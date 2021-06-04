Aspen Mountain Plumbing – Grand Opening Event – Saturday, June 12, 2021

The Aspen Mountain Plumbing team is hosting a Grand Opening event that will feature Food Trucks, the WyoRadio Kruser, and Giveaways on Saturday, June 12th from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 1219 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming (corner of Elk Street and Springs Drive).

The event begins when guests from the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The WyoRadio Kruser will be there providing live music. And finally, they’ve got food trucks! Native Sun and Cornman’s Kettle Corn will be there offering their local flavor. All that plus tons of giveaways to make sure this is an event you don’t want to miss.

Out with the old shop, in with the new

Aspen Mountain Plumbing owner Lance Ball says he’s been coordinating this move since last year and is excited to see the plans finally come to life.

“The move will be pretty busy as there’s an entire plumbing shop along with an office to pack up and a whole lot more work involved. But it’ll all be worth it when we get into that beautiful new space with everything set up just how we want it. Our hope is that this change will improve our technicians’ efficiency to continue providing that top-quality service that the community has expected from Aspen Mountain Plumbing.”

Aspen Mountain Plumbing is a family-owned and locally-operated plumbing company. They strive to get the job done correctly, quickly, and cleanly.

Since its humble 2013 beginnings, Aspen Mountain Plumbing has solidified itself as Sweetwater County’s go-to plumbing company. And while June 12th aims to be a monumental day for the Aspen Mountain Plumbing crew, Ball wants it to be a day of appreciation for the residents of Sweetwater County.

“This event is to say thanks to all of our customers who, over the years, put their trust in us. We certainly wouldn’t be here today without their support. And to our wonderful vendors who have helped us along the way. Yes, we are hosting an open house, an event with music and food, but more importantly, it’s a day of appreciation.”

For more details on the June 12th grand opening, email [email protected] or call (307) 922-4413.

