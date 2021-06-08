Aspen Mountain Plumbing – GRAND OPENING, this Saturday!

As they move into a brand new location at 1219 Elk Street, the team at Aspen Mountain Plumbing is inviting you to their Grand Opening – Open House event on Saturday, June 12th, 2021.

Food trucks will be present along with live music from WyoRadio. There will also be a raffle draw where they will be giving out prizes. Be sure to check out their brand new showroom as Aspen Mountain Plumbing will be opening its doors to the public. Don’t forget to ask about their special event discount for a one-year plumbing membership.

For Aspen Mountain Plumbing, this is a perfect way of saying thanks to the community that has trusted its services for nearly a decade. Call the office at 307-922-4413, or email [email protected] for more details.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)