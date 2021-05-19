Barbell Nutrition and Altitude Analysis: Nutrition, Health and Wellness Under One Roof

Barbell Nutrition and Altitude Analysis are now in one location to serve you better. Whether you go heavy on supplements for hard training, need a mid-day spike in energy, or simply like to add some protein to your daily diet – the staff at Barbell Nutrition can assist you in finding the right products for your health and wellness needs.

There are many choices for vitamins and supplements – many of them being customer-recommended products. Barbell Nutrition even stocks Vegan supplements, which often contain more iron. Don’t forget to check out the assortment of shaker bottles, clothing and other merchandise while shopping – they stock Black Rifle coffee and energy drinks, too.

With Altitude Analysis, you’ll get added nutrition knowledge when looking for the right products. Altitude Analysis can do drug and alcohol screening, blood work, and wellness screening. They’ve also done DNA testing. It’s worth discussing your goals with a Certified Laboratory Technician for your wellness program development. Altitude Analysis is also 24-hour on-call for post-accidents.

Stop by Barbell Nutrition and Altitude Analysis at their new location: 2201 Foothill Blvd, Unit C, in Rock Springs. They’re very knowledgeable and easy to talk to about nutrition – and if you’re looking for a particular product, they’ll try to find it for you.

The store is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday (closed Sundays).

You can give them a call at (307) 362-4552, and follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rockspringsnutrition.

Support local – shop local, and buy local – at Barbell Nutrition and Altitude Analysis.

