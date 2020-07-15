Bomgaars opens Green River store

The latest addition to the Bomgaars family of stores is now open in Green River, Wyoming.

The 50,000 sq. ft. store is located at 1105 Bridger Dr. John Moore is the store manager, with approximately 25 employees from the local area rounding out the staff.

A Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting is scheduled for this Thursday, July 16, at 9am, commencing 4 big days of savings and registrations for prizes, including the Grand Prize for a $1000 Shopping Spree.

The prize drawing will be held Sunday, July 19, at 3 pm. Store hours for the Grand Opening will correspond to the normal hours of operation: 7:30am-8pm Monday-Saturday and 9am-6pm on Sunday.

Bomgaars is a fourth-generation company, privately owned by Roger and Jane Bomgaars. The corporate office and distribution center is headquartered in Sioux City, Iowa, where the company originated in 1952.

Over the past 68 years, Bomgaars has reinvested in the company to construct new buildings, enlarge or renovate existing ones and add locations as opportunities present themselves.

With 94 stores currently in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, Colorado, and Wyoming, the company employs approximately 2,500 employees.

Bomgaars has an excellent reputation throughout the area for its high-quality merchandise and first-rate service, along with competitive pricing on name brands chosen for reliability and value.

With over 80,000 items for Farm, Home, Auto, and more, major departments at all stores include Lawn and Garden plus Nursery, Clothing, Farm, Pet, Automotive, Electrical, Plumbing, Hardware, Housewares, Power Equipment, and Toys.

Some of the great brands they carry include: Ariat, Carhartt, Columbia, Levi’s, Purina, Iams, Blue Buffalo, Science Diet, DeWalt, Milwaukee, Honda, Troy-Bilt, Scotts, Bonide and many more.

