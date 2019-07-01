Celebrate Fourth of July at the Outlaw Inn’s Open Range Restaurant

Join the Historic Outlaw Inn’s Open Range Restaurant for a Fourth of July Outdoor Barbecue from 4 pm to 8:30 pm!

Grab a classic 4th of July meal on your way to watch the fireworks for only $10 (tax included).

Options available are a hamburger or cheeseburger, a barbecue pulled pork sandwich, or bratwurst with peppers & onions and kraut, and a choice of two sides from potato salad, coleslaw, or baked beans.

The Open Range Bar will be open as well, offering a variety of refreshing beverages both alcoholic and non-alcoholic.

The Open Range Restaurant is happy to be offering a military and Veteran discount with a show of ID.

The Historic Outlaw Inn’s Open Range Restaurant is located at 1630 Elk Street in Rock Springs.

