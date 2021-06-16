Check out some great treats to help beat the heat with Cream on the Moove!

Cream on the Moove is a family-friendly locally owned ice cream truck, owned by Cherell O’Driscoll.

They will be serving specialty ice cream from Jackson Hole and are exclusive carriers of this brand! There are numerous varieties of ice creams that kiddos love. Come check it out!

Want some ice cream? They will be at the Century West Park for the Dip Dodge and Slide event held every Wednesday, from 1:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., and will be driving around the surrounding areas afterward.

Cream on the Moove can help with any event, public or private! Give us a call at 307-213-0595 or message us on Facebook to learn more.

We have partnered with Lucas Johnson, who designed the Cream on the Moove logo, and is so talented.

We have also partnered with 4 Paws Pet Service. Cream on the Moove offers 3 different treats for your four-legged furballs.

Cream on the Moove will be helping support local businesses and will be partnering with schools.

Thank you CJ Signs for their hard work with the decals!

Cream on the Moove will be establishing a weekly route for the neighborhoods starting today. Listen for them playing music like the ice cream trucks do and cruising the streets throughout the week! Follow Cream on the Moove on Facebook today to stay in touch with the latest information, events, happenings, and route locations!

Go check them out and get some great treats to help beat the heat!