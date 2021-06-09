Check out some great treats to help beat the heat with Cream on the Moove!

Cream on the Moove is a family-friendly locally owned ice cream truck, owned by Cherell O’Driscoll.

They will be serving specialty ice cream from Jackson Hole and are exclusive carriers of this brand! Come check it out!

There are numerous varieties of ice cream which kiddos love. Neighborhood ice cream routes starting SOON in Rock Springs and Green River! Cream on the Moove can also help with any event! Give us a call at 307-213-0595 or message us on Facebook to learn more.

They will be at the Century West Park starting TODAY for the Dip Dodge and Slide event held every Wednesday, starting at 1:30 p.m. Check out some great treats to help beat the heat!

Follow Cream on the Moove on Facebook today to stay in touch with the latest information. Route schedules coming soon!

