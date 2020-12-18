Christmas Cruise for a cause – This Saturday!

Join the Christmas Cruise on Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Check out amazing Christmas Lights around Rock Springs and Green River and help raise money for the Food Bank!

Rock Springs will hold their collection site at the White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Dr., while Green River will hold their collection site at the Flaming Gorge Harley Davidson parking lot right off of Uinta. These collection sites will be for cash donations to help out the Food Bank. (Due to circumstances, food items cannot be accepted).

(Cruise map and addresses coming soon! Look for them on Friday, December 18th or at the collection locations in either Green River or Rock Springs on Saturday, December 19th)

If you would like to be apart of the map and have people see your beautifully lit home, email us at [email protected] You can also enter into our Holiday Decoration Competition and have a chance to win an Amazon Echo Dot!

