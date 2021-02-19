Climb Wyoming: Your Next Best Hire is TRAINED and READY!

Your Next Best Hire is TRAINED and READY!

For 35 years, Climb Wyoming has helped low-income single mothers discover self-sufficiency through career training and placement. As a business owner looking for trained employees who have the knowledge and ability to fit your business, you can change a family’s future.

Contact Climb Wyoming today to learn about becoming an Employer Partner – Call (307) 382-0771 or email [email protected].

During these challenging times for families in poverty, Climb Wyoming says THANK YOU to the following Sweetwater Area businesses that have recently hired Climb graduates and are helping local families reach self-sufficiency:

Able Hands

Best Home Health

Deer Trail Assisted Living

Huxford Chiropractic Clinic

Legend Oilfield Services

Lewis & Lewis

Mission at Castle Rock

PMG Vegetation

Sage View Care Center

Stout Services

Sweetwater County Road & Bridge

Swift Transportation

Restoring Hope For Generations – www.climbwyoming.org

