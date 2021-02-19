Climb Wyoming: Your Next Best Hire is TRAINED and READY!

Your Next Best Hire is TRAINED and READY!
For 35 years, Climb Wyoming has helped low-income single mothers discover self-sufficiency through career training and placement. As a business owner looking for trained employees who have the knowledge and ability to fit your business, you can change a family’s future.
Contact Climb Wyoming today to learn about becoming an Employer Partner – Call (307) 382-0771 or email [email protected].
During these challenging times for families in poverty, Climb Wyoming says THANK YOU to the following Sweetwater Area businesses that have recently hired Climb graduates and are helping local families reach self-sufficiency:
Able Hands
Best Home Health
Deer Trail Assisted Living
Huxford Chiropractic Clinic
Legend Oilfield Services
Lewis & Lewis
Mission at Castle Rock
PMG Vegetation
Sage View Care Center
Stout Services
Sweetwater County Road & Bridge
Swift Transportation
Restoring Hope For Generations – www.climbwyoming.org
