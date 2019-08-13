Deer Trail Assisted Living Offering Dementia Caregiver Support Group

The Dementia Caregiver Support Group offers resources, education, and the ability to share one’s experience. The group is also a place to gather advice and input from others who are experiencing, or caregiving, for loved ones with dementia diseases.

You’re not alone. Join us at our next meetings on the following days:

September 9 at 6 p.m. – Golden Hour Senior Center, 550 Uinta Drive, Green River, WY

September 11 at 6 p.m. – Deer Trail Assisted Living, 2360 Reagan Ave., Rock Springs, WY

For more information contact us at 307.362.0100.

