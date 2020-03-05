Deer Trail Assisted Living presents the 7th Annual Power of the Purse, Saturday, April 25 at the Holiday Inn Ballroom in Rock Springs.

Tickets are $50 for an individual or $400 for a table that seats 10. Call Deer Trail Assisted Living at 307-362-0100 or Kristen at 307-871-9735 to reserve your ticket or table today. Tickets can be picked up at their offices at 2360 Regan Avenue in Rock Springs.

Deer Trail would also like to remind participants that they are still seeking monetary donations and designer purses, new or gently used.

Proceeds will benefit Hospice of Sweetwater County, Respite Care, and the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center.

