Deer Trail Assisted Living to offer Dementia Caregiver Support Group in GR

Deer Trail Assisted Living is offering a Dementia Caregiver Support Group which offers resources, education and the ability to share one’s experience as well as gather advice and input from others who are experiencing or caregiving for loved ones with dementia diseases.

Tomorrow is in-person at the Golden Hour Senior Center, 550 Uinta Drive in Green River from 1:30-2:30 PM

For any questions, support at anytime and assistance, please email to [email protected] or call 307-362-0100.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)