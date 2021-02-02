Deer Trail Assisted Living to offer Dementia Caregiver Support Group in GR

Deer Trail Assisted Living’s Dementia Caregiver Support Group is back for February 2021 and offers resources, education, and the ability to share your experiences. You can also gather advice and input from others who are experiencing or caregiving for loved ones with dementia diseases.

The support group meets tomorrow, February 3, 2021, at the Golden Hour Senior Center, 550 Uinta Drive in Green River. Meeting times are from 1:30 P.M. – 2:30 P.M.

For any questions, help, or assistance please email [email protected], or call 307-362-0100.

