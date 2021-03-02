Deer Trail Assisted Living to offer Dementia Caregiver Support Group in GR & RS

Deer Trail Assisted Living’s Dementia Caregiver Support Group is back for March 2021 and offers resources, education, and the ability to share your experiences. You can also gather advice and input from others who are experiencing or caregiving for loved ones with dementia diseases.

The support group meets tomorrow, March 3, 2021, at the Golden Hour Senior Center, 550 Uinta Drive in Green River. Meeting times are from 1:30 P.M. – 2:30 P.M.

The support group will meet in Rock Springs every 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month. They will meet March 4, 2021, at Elements Integrative Wellness Center located at 120 Winston Dr. Suite 101, Rock Springs, WY and March 18, 2021 from 1:30 P.M. – 2:30 P.M.

For any questions, help, or assistance please email [email protected], or call 307-362-0100.

