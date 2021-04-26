Did you know that MHSC has Physical Therapy Services?

MHSC Physical Therapy

The Physical Therapy Services team at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County offers outpatient and inpatient treatment for people of all ages with functional deficits as a result of injury or disease.

The Physical Therapy team at MHSC sees a variety of injuries, disabilities, and disease processes from neurological and orthopedic patients to the treatment of pain, wounds, cognitive impairments, visual-perceptual disorders, and activities of daily living deficits.

Here are some ways they can help:

Treatment of all orthopedic injuries including strains, sprains & fractures

Treatment of back and neck pain

Customized strengthening and range of motion programs

Dizziness and vertigo

Training for coordination and balance deficits

Evaluation and treatment of muscle imbalances and improper movement patterns

Modalities to help alleviate pain, improve muscle recruitment, and to aid in healing include ultrasound, phonophoresis, iontophoresis, electrical stimulation, intermittent traction, hot & cold packs, contrast baths, and ice massage

Find out more about the MHSC Physical Therapy team and all they can do to help you. Call 307-352-8395. It’s part of the MHSC Rehabilitation Department in the back of the Specialty Clinics at 1180 College Drive.

