Don’t Miss The F.O.E. #151 First Annual Street Dance Tonight!

The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #151 is hosting our 1st Annual “Hot August Night” Street Dance tonight, Friday, August 23 from 6 p.m. until 1 a.m. The street dance will take place at 211 B Street in Rock Springs.

Enjoy live entertainment from local artists ZamTrip, Free Resonance, and Navarre along with food, drinks and a whole lot of fun! Also featuring Papa’s Pastries & Sweet Treats.

And make sure to enter the Corn Hole Tournament! The entry fee is $20 per team.

This event is all ages and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

