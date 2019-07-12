Don’t Miss The John Denver Tribute At The Wind River Hotel & Casino

For decades, John Denver delighted audiences across America with his songs celebrating love, family and the Rocky Mountains. July 12th and 13th, his legend lives on in the music of talented tribute act Ted Vigil, who brings his show to the Buffalo Restaurant at the Wind River Hotel and Casino.

Treat yourself to a delicious meal in one of the Buffalo’s four restaurants, and Ted’s show is absolutely free!

About Ted Vigil

Ted is a singer, songwriter and a tribute artist. He was born in Seattle and raised in the Olympia area. He has been performing from the age of ten throughout school in concert, symphonic and jazz bands developing his talents as a drummer and singer.

In 2006 he went on to Laughlin, NV to compete in the Talent Quest 2006 involving 28 states, New Zealand, Australia and Canada taking first place. He then went on to win Komo TV 4’s NW Afternoon Celebrity Look-Alike Contest and has played twice for John Denver’s own “Windstar Foundation” in Aspen, CO. Ted cruised the Caribbean with Darryl Worley and Jimmy Wayne on a “Travelin’ Inc. Country Cruise” hosted by Great American Country’s own Storme Warren. In 2012 Ted was awarded the Rising Legend Award by the National Traditional Country Music Association. Ted also performed with the late Steve Wiesberg, John Denver’s lead guitar player, from 2010 to 2014 who is quoted as saying “Apparently the audience thinks they all look and sound like John. I don’t see it. I see it with Ted. A very strong physical resemblance… Uncanny!” (King 5 Eve News Magazine clip)

In 2016 Ted was part of the Kings of Country Tour in Australia starring Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and John Denver tribute artists touring 20 cities from coast to coast.

Ted now performs Internationally for all kinds of venues and events. He has wowed the crowd selling out theatres all over the US.

The most heard comments after a show are “I can’t believe how much he looks and sounds like John Denver! It really took us back!”

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any and all comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)