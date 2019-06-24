Don’t Miss The Little Snake River 37th Annual Lions Club Rodeo

The 37th Annual Little Snake River Rodeo is back this Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30 at the Russell Community Park in Dixon, Wyoming! Saturday performance begins at 7:00 pm, Sunday slack at 8:00 am, with performances at 1:00 pm, and Fun Days to follow.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children and seniors. Tickets may be purchased at the gate.

For questions call (605)-374-7754.

Produced in cooperation with the Carbon County Visitor’s Council.

