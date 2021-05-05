Embrace the Moments That Matter with Riddle’s Jewelry – Now Open in the White Mountain Mall!

At Riddle’s, we know we are selling more than just jewelry; we are helping you to celebrate life’s important relationships and events. As our founder Jesse Riddle said, “We are in the love business.”

With over 60 stores across nine Midwest states, we have an unwavering commitment to providing the very best in jewelry selection, prices and best-in-class customer service.

Design & Manufacturing

We produce many of our own unique jewelry designs in our state-of-the-art factory and our expert diamond cutters facet and polish our exclusive 90-facet Noventa Diamond®. We are the single largest manufacturer of Black Hills Gold jewelry. Like you, we believe that producing and buying products made in the USA is the backbone of our strong country.

Customer & Community

We are happy to be part of each of our local communities, and unlike large corporations, we pride ourselves in being able to cater to the individual customer’s unique needs and sense of style. We are dedicated to providing fine quality diamonds and an expansive selection of jewelry with a discerning eye on design, all at an exceptional value.

Riddle’s Jewelry is now open in the White Mountain Mall in Rock Springs! We are excited to be part of the community.

