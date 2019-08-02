FREE Simplot Fries Saturday at Wyoming’s Big Show!

Saturday, August 3rd, you can score free Simplot Fries! Simplot will be giving away free fries Saturday at the Wyoming Big Show Breezeway from 1:00 pm – Until the fries run out. Don’t miss your chance to get some delicious Simplot Fries!

J.R. Simplot Company has an integrated portfolio that includes phosphate mining, fertilizer manufacturing, farming, ranching and cattle production, food processing, food brands, and other enterprises related to agriculture. Simplot is based in Boise, Idaho with major operations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia, and China. The company distributes products to more than 40 countries worldwide.

Simplot’s Rock Springs fertilizer plant is a key element to the company’s efforts. It began production in 1986 and has been a committed and reliable employer in Sweetwater County for more 30 years. With expansions done in 1996, 1999, 2012 and 2017 Simplot has a significant impact on our local economy and currently employs 284 local residents and contracts with additional companies in our community.

The Rock Springs plant manufactures and distributes nitrogen and phosphate fertilizer products, anhydrous ammonia, fluoride, and super phosphoric acid to distribute throughout the world; primarily in North America and Australia.

The J.R. Simplot Company’s mission statement is “Bringing Earth’s Resources to Life”. With a deep respect for the environment and recognizing the challenge of the world’s growing population, Simplot is dedicated to finding better ways to grow delicious, safe and abundant food for people throughout the world.

Simplot is an active member of the Sweetwater County community and is dedicated to supporting the community. Last fiscal year the Company supported more than 50 local non-profit organizations and community events and remains actively involved in many local, statewide, national, and global efforts to support its employees and the communities where it operates.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any and all comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)