Give the Gift of Wellness with Elements this Holiday Season!

It has been a year of challenges, and the holidays are fast approaching. This year giving the gift of Wellness can mean so much. Elements Wellness is your new local wellness center and hybrid centers are designed for social distancing in the best ways, they have several gifts of wellness to choose from. There is something to help everyone get through the holidays and make distance a little less lonely!





Stop by Elements Wellness on black Friday for a free Berry or Lemon Lime refresher drink, take a tour and let them tell you about the many gift ideas they have for the upcoming new year.

Gift of Wellness package:

$79.99 (over 50% savings!)

90-minute float therapy session Relaxing Herbal Footbath customized for you 30-minute IR Sauna session Free yoga or TRX Class



Buy a $50.00 gift card and get $10.00 more for free

Buy a $100.00 gift card and get $25.00 more for free

Buy a 3-month membership and get 1 free float each month of membership

Valued of $225.00

Elements Integrative Wellness Center is a hybrid wellness center focusing on mental, emotional, physical, and nutritional wellness to prevent and manage chronic diseases in our community and increase the wellness of our members. Elements Integrative wellness Center offers individual session or customized package deals. Elements is the place to learn about your health and wellness and focus on improving your quality of life.

