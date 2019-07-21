GO BIG at the Sweetwater County Fair!

Don’t miss out on the biggest event in Sweetwater County, Wyoming’s Big Show at the Sweetwater Events Complex from July 30 to August 3.

The Sweetwater County Fair has something for everyone, including family-friendly carnival rides, lots of yummy fair food, 4-H and livestock exhibits, and live concerts each evening. And the fun doesn’t stop there! Each day folks can enjoy daily entertainment, specialty acts, contests and more!

And don’t forget that the After Dark Concert Series is FREE with fair admission.

What are you waiting for? Get your tickets online BEFORE July 26 and save!

TICKETS

Advance Until 7/26/19 Onsite

7/30/19 – 8/3/19 Adults $12 $15 Children (6-12) $7 $9 Seniors (60 and up) $7 $9

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any and all comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)