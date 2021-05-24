“Gone But Not Forgotten” Memorial Tiles at Vase Funeral Home

Memorial Day is just around the corner and Vase Funeral Home wants to help you commemorate your loved one. Stop down and see them between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. May 24 – May 28, at 154 Elk Street in Rock Springs to pick up a “Gone But Not Forgotten” memorial tile. Supplies are limited so please call 307-362-5770 ahead of time to make sure they still have some available.

Vase Funeral Home, Our family helping your family since 1956.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any, and all, comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)