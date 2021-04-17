HAPPENING NOW: The 25th Annual Spring Home and Garden Show

The 25th Annual Spring Home and Garden show is going on right now at the Sweetwater County Events Complex in Rock Springs! It’s FREE to the public and continues until 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Doors open today and Sunday at 10 a.m. There are many contractors you can visit for landscaping, home improvements, or your home building project. Check out the new display designed by Cowboy Curbing and Landscaping, and grab something delicious at Sugar Mama’s Bites and Brews.

Some of the vendors this year include 7220 Consulting, Bath Fitter of Utah, Prairie Pella Wyoming, ServiceMaster, Styria Bakery, Sinful by Jamie, Rose Cottage Scents, VP Metal, Usborne Books & More, Rocky Mountain Family Fire and many more.

From landscaping and home improvement, hot tubs, windows and doors – to home décor, jewelry, baked goods, apparel and more. You’ll even find gifts for Mother’s and Father’s Day. You could win fun outdoor garden items and help neighbors and businesses in our community. The 25th Annual Home Show is Caring, Sharing, and Spring Shopping!

The Wyoming Home Show has brought the biggest spring home show to southwest Wyoming for over 25 years. For more information, visit www.wyominghomeshow.com, and follow on Facebook here. Visit the 25th Annual Spring Home and Garden Show, happening now through Sunday at the Sweetwater County Events Complex in Rock Springs!

