HAPPENING NOW: The 25th Annual Spring Home and Garden Show

The 25th Annual Spring Home and Garden show is happening this weekend, April 16 through 18, at the Sweetwater County Events Complex in Rock Springs!

Doors open today at 3 p.m. and at 10 a.m. tomorrow and Sunday. There are many contractors you can visit for home improvements or your home building project. Cowboy Curbing and Landscaping has a new display featuring an outside kitchen, outdoor playground, turf, curbing and more. Sugar Mama’s Bites and Brews will be providing concessions for the show.

Other vendors include Burton’s Maplewood Farms, Edie’s Art Creations, Spa World, Infinity Power & Controls, Origami Owl, Cornman’s Kettle Corn, Aspen Mountain Plumbing, Haden Construction, Inc., Wyoming Raised Apparel, and many, many more. Everything under one roof and in one location THIS weekend!

You’ll find everything from home improvements, hot tubs, windows and doors, home décor, jewelry, apparel and more – even gifts for Mother’s and Father’s Day. You could win fun outdoor garden items and help neighbors and businesses in our community. The 25th Annual Home Show is Caring, Sharing, and Spring Shopping!

The Wyoming Home Show has brought the biggest spring home show to southwest Wyoming for over 25 years. For more information, visit www.wyominghomeshow.com, and follow on Facebook here. Today, tomorrow, and Sunday – April 16, 17, and 18 at the Sweetwater County Events Complex in Rock Springs – FREE to the public!

