Have A Spooktacular Time at GR’s Trunk or Treat

Don’t miss the Green River URA/Mainstreet Agency’s Trunk or Treat taking place Saturday, October 12 from 11 am to 1 pm on Flaming Gorge Way near the Clock Tower.

Different businesses and organizations will be lined up on either side of Flaming Gorge Way, and trick-or-treaters are encouraged to stop by each “trunk” to get a treat.

There will also be several costume contests: cutest costume, scariest costume, best family costume, best pet costume, and best baby costume.

For more information contact the Green River URA at 307-872-6141 or email Jennie Melvin at [email protected].

