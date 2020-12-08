HELP WANTED: SCSD#1 is looking for bus drivers

SWEETWATER COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT NUMBER ONE TRANSPORTATION DEPAPARTMENT IS LOOKING FOR ENTHUSIASTIC INDIVIDUALS. NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED AND WE WILL TRAIN AT OUR COST.

We want applicants who are energetic, responsible, flexible, and looking to be a long-term member of our team. This is a 26-hour part-time position with the possibility of advancement to a full-time position for those who meet the above requirements. The starting pay for this position, with no experience, is $16.78 an hour and the District will pay you more for previous commercial/bus driving experience.

If interested, please apply at sweetwater1.org. To complete the application, go to Career, then External Applicants. You can also click here to see other jobs available.

For questions, please call 307-352-3494 and let us know you are interested in employment at Transportation.