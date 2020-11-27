Infinity Power & Controls Presents: The Great Bear Giveaway!

Bikes and Bears is changed to The Great Bear Giveaway this year. As you can imagine, COVID has taken its toll on not only businesses but in the bike availability world too. At the time we needed to order bikes in May of this year none were available; therefore we were considering not having a giveaway this year. To our surprise, Kay Jewelers and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital generously donated this year’s bears for us to distribute for 2020! We at Infinity said we would love to do this and will have 2020 be THE GREAT BEAR GIVEAWAY thanks to these great partners we have.

Our program is in its 12th year at Infinity. Over the past 12 years we have distributed over 2400 bikes and 3000 bears. This year with COVID-19, we will distribute 50 girls and 50 boy’s bears as a gift from St. Jude’s and their sponsor Kay Jewelers. Our partnership with these sponsors has been a great one over the past 12 years and they are helping us this year by providing the bears for distribution.

Registration for THE GREAT BEAR GIVAWAY event for boys and girls from ages 0-6 is open now with online registration available through Friday, Dec. 18. Click Here for the online registration form.

Registration will also be available online at the Infinity Power and Controls, Wyo4news and WyoRadio Facebook and web pages through Dec. 18. Bears will be mailed via USPS to the winner’s address provided on the registration form. We will ship them along with a children’s mask for delivery by Christmas Eve Dec. 24. THERE WILL BE NO LOCAL PICKUP due to COVID-19 restrictions. All bears will be delivered by your local post office.

Infinity wants to thank Kay Jewelers and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital for their generous donation to our cause and enable Infinity to create this tradition again in 2020.

Happy Holidays from all of us at Infinity Power and Controls!

Infinity Power and Controls owner Bruce Pivic was inspired to begin the giveaway by an event held in Rock Springs throughout his childhood. For 50 years, Sweetwater Cable TV gave away 100 bikes each year on their news program. Pivic remembers sitting in front of his television set as a child anxiously waiting to hear the bike winners. He never did win a bike, but the memories of the excitement brought by the program never left him.

12 years ago, Pivic asked Al Carollo from Sweetwater Cable TV if he would approve of Infinity Power and Controls starting a similar program. Carollo gave Pivic his blessing, and Infinity Power and Controls began giving away bicycles in 2009. In 2010, Pivic added teddy bears from St. Jude Children’s Hospital and Bikes and Bears was born. This year register for “THE GREAT BEAR GEIVEWAY and keep the tradition alive!

TO REGISTER FOR THE GREAT BEAR GIVEAWAY – CLICK HERE

