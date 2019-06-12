It’s An American Summer At Fremont Motors In Rock Springs

The Fremont Motors American Summer Sales Event is underway in Rock Springs!

Check your mail for the Fremont Motors American Summer Sales Event flyer for your chance to win $10,000 (no purchase necessary).

For more details head on down to Fremont Motors, 1900 Foothill Blvd. in Rock Springs. Or call 307-362-2151.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any and all comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)