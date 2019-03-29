It’s Fun And Games At The Wind River Hotel & Casino

Saturday, March 30, 2019

4:00 pm – 11:55 pm Wild West Bounty Poker

Location: Springs Mountain Room

Take out a fellow player and you could win cold hard cash at the Wild West Bounty No-Limit Tournament. Sign up starts at 10:00 am on March 30 in the Wind River Hotel & Casino Springs Mountain Room. Play time starts at 4:00 pm.

Only 200 players will be allowed to enter, so arrive early and set your sights on the prize. $300 buy-in for 7,000 tournament chips, and $300 re-buy. When a Bounty is won the pay-out is $200.

Play. Stay. Win! At the Wind River Hotel & Casino. For Hotel Reservations call 866-657-1604. For more information visit us at www.windriverhotelcasino.com.

