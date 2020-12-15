Ivie’s Journey – Tate’s Family Christmas December 19, 2020

Join Ivie’s journey with the Tate’s Family Christmas on December 19, 2020.

Ivie Tate turned 3 on November 21st. She was first diagnosed with a Wilms tumor on her kidneys right after her first birthday. Doctors removed 1-1/3 of her kidneys to remove the tumors, and after chemotherapy treatments, she recovered well. Ivie was cancer-free for about 15 months.

In August of 2020, an X-ray indicated a mass on Ivie’s right lung. A biopsy discovered the mass was another Wilms tumor. The brave 3-year-old powered through 7 weeks of chemotherapy, and the tumor shrank to about 70% of its original size. Another surgery on October 29th was successful in removing the tumor from her lung. She went through 2 weeks of radiation treatments directly afterward and recovered well.

Ivie’s battle is still not over. She will continue chemotherapy until June of 2021. Her mother had to quit her job in order to care for Ivie and her big sister, with another sister on the way. Her father works very hard to keep bills paid and to make sure Ivie makes all of her appointments.

The treatment plan is very long this time: every 2 weeks she will be admitted to the hospital in Salt Lake City for 5 days of chemotherapy; for the 9 days at home, she still receives chemotherapy as 1-day visits. Traveling back and forth is hard for Ivie and the Tate family – emotionally, mentally, and financially.

If you can help the Tate family, they would be forever grateful and appreciative, even if it’s just a penny; and if you can’t help financially, Ivie asks that you keep her in your prayers and follow her journey on Facebook ((10) Ivie Tate’s Fight 4 Life Against Cancer | Facebook).

The Eagles Aerie 151 in Rock Springs will be holding a Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser for the Tate Family this Saturday, December 19th, at 4:00 p.m. There will be raffles and a silent auction to help out the family this Holiday Season. Live bands ZamTrip, Free Resonance, and Sin City Screamers will all make appearances. Due to current state health mandates, masks and social distancing rules apply.

