Join Dr. Jake Johnson on April 16 for Walk with a Doc! Dr. Johnson is a family practice physician at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

This doctor-led group is a fun and safe place to go for a walk, learn about health, and meet new friends. The event is free and all are welcome!

Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2019

Time: 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Where: The Pendulum at Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs, WY 82901

For more information contact Kelly Sugihara at 877-789-8771.

