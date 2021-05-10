Join MHSC for the 5K-ish PT Power Trip Run/Walk – let this activity empower you!

PT Power Trip 5K-ish is May 22

The fun run and walk is hosted by MHSC Physical Therapy

Activity can empower you. The 5K-ish PT Power Trip Run/Walk is one of those activities.

The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Physical Therapy Team will host the event Saturday, May 22. It starts and ends at the MHSC Rehabilitation Department entrance in back of the Specialty Clinics at 1180 College Drive.

Registration/Cost: Cost is $20. To guarantee you get a T-shirt, register early by May 14 at www.mhscfoundation.com and click on PT Power Run. If you have questions, call Community Outreach Director Lena Warren at 307-352-8418.

Time: Late registration begins at 8 a.m. T-shirts will be limited the day of the event; it’s best to register online. Walkers will be staggered in groups beginning at 8:30 a.m. The run will begin at 9 a.m.

Route: You’ll head out from the Rehab Center entrance, leaving the hospital campus at College Drive and heading south. The route follows College Drive to Dewar Drive, where you’ll head west. From there, you’ll head north on Gateway Boulevard until you reach Skyline Drive. Take Skyline to the employee entrance behind the hospital and finish the route back to where you started at the Rehab Center entrance.

Rehabilitation Department Director Deborah DeFauw, the rehab team, and Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Jacques Denker will be on hand to answer questions you may have about warming up before a run and how to stay safe and healthy doing the activities you enjoy.

The race is sponsored by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and the Memorial Hospital Foundation. For more on this and all that MHSC has to offer, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.

