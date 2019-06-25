Let The Wind Carry And Heal At The Wind River Hotel & Casino

Let the Wind Carry and Heal

The Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center in Partnership with WyoRadio and Wind River Hotel and Casino is offering cancer patients a weekend hotel getaway! This promotion provides cancer patients the opportunity to come to Wind River Hotel & Casino to relax while recovering from treatments. For information contact

Wind River Hotel & Casino at windriverhotelcasino.com or call the

Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center At 307-212-7760.

It’s time to beat cancer and let the wind carry and heal.

Play. Stay. Win! At the Wind River Hotel and Casino-Hotel Reservations: 866.657.1604 For more information visit us at www.windriverhotelcasino.com.

(This is a paid advertisement and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Wyo4News management and staff. We reserve the right to delete any and all comments. If your business would like to advertise with Wyo4News please contact our sales team here.)