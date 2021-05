Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC FROM

THURSDAY, MAY 20 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, MAY 26:

THURSDAY:

5/20 – OPEN MIC NIGHT – Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7 p.m., No Cover, All Ages.

FRIDAY:

5/21 – ANABOLIC AUDIO – Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 151, 211 B St., Rock Springs, 7 p.m., No Cover, 21+

5/21 – DAN KERSHISNIK – Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7 p.m., No Cover, All Ages.

5/21 – FLYOVER TOWN – Buck’n Bar, 50 E. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River, 9 p.m., No Cover, 21+

5/21 – AUDITIONS: ROCKY HORROR SHOW (Actors’ Mission) – Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., Please bring a prepared song (a capella is ok).

SATURDAY:

5/22 – FREE RESONANCE / STEVE DAVIS – Intermountain West Powersports, 46 Wilkins Peak Drive, Rock Springs – GRAND OPENING, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., All Ages – Enjoy Music, Food & Beverages, and a Raffle to Win an ATV.

5/22 – AUDITIONS: ROCKY HORROR SHOW (Actors’ Mission) – Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., please bring a prepared song (a capella is ok).

SUNDAY:

5/23 – STEVE DAVIS – Eve’s Restaurant, 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs, 10:30 a.m., All Ages – Dining Entertainment.