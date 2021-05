Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC FROM

THURSDAY, MAY 27 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2:

THURSDAY:

5/27 – OPEN MIC NIGHT – Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7 p.m., No Cover, All Ages.

FRIDAY:

5/28 – TOM BENNETT – The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, no cover, 21+

5/28 – MICAH PAISLEY – Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7 p.m., No Cover, All Ages.

SATURDAY:

5/29 – HANOVER FIIST, DUDE COUGAR, ALWAYS 2 LATE – American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, Green River, 7pm, $5, all ages;

5/29 – ZAMTRIP – Horses and Harleys Saloon, 1030 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs – RIDE FOR TABITHA Benefit Poker Run: 9 a.m. registration; food, prizes, music and more after the poker run in the evening.

5/29 – THE LATE BOOMERS – Whistle Pig Saloon, Saratoga, WY, 8 p.m. (in case you’re camping that way for the long weekend!)

SUNDAY:

5/30 – STEVE DAVIS – Eve’s Restaurant, 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs, 10:30 a.m., All Ages – Dining Entertainment.

WEDNESDAY:

6/2 – ANABOLIC AUDIO – Old Chicago, 1675 Sunset Drive, Rock Springs, 6:30 p.m., All Ages – Dining Patio Entertainment.