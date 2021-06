Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT FROM THURSDAY, JUNE 3 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9:

THURSDAY:

6/3 – OPEN MIC NIGHT – Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7 p.m., No Cover, All Ages

FRIDAY:

6/4 – EDDY DELBRIDGE – Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507 Broadway, Rock Springs, 7 p.m., No Cover, All Ages

SATURDAY:

6/5 – TOM BENNETT – The Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, No Cover, 21+

6/5 – THE LATE BOOMERS – Suds Bros Brewery, Evanston, 6 p.m., 21+

6/5 – TRIPPY MOE PRESENTS: WEEBEY’S WORLD – The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs, Doors at 5 p.m., Show at 6 p.m.; tickets available online at Eventbrite.com; featuring performances by Weeby & Gibbo, Trippy Moe, Yung Smallz, OTE Yung C, Kbob and many more!

SUNDAY:

6/6 – STEVE DAVIS – Eve’s Restaurant, 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs, 10:30 a.m., All Ages – Dining Entertainment

TUESDAY:

6/8 – STEVE DAVIS – Brown Bag Concert Series, lawn on the north side of 333 Broadway, Rock Springs, Noon – 1:30 p.m., No Cover, All Ages

WEDNESDAY:

6/9 – EAGLE BEAK – Concert in the Park, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7 p.m., No Cover, All Ages